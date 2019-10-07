Section of major downtown Raleigh street to close for more than a year beginning Monday

A map provided by the City of Raleigh showing the road closure (City of Raleigh)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You can expect more road closures in downtown Raleigh as the city continues to grow.

A major section of Boylan Avenue — between Morgan and Hillsborough streets — will close starting Monday and won’t reopen until December 2020.

The closure is part of the ongoing Bloc[83] development. Crews will be building Tower Two, an urban courtyard, and a parking garage.

Eastbound and pedestrian lanes will be impacted during the closure on Hillsborough Street between Glenwood Avenue and Saint Mary’s Street.

Drivers should expect delays and follow the detour in place.

The city of Raleigh said W. Morgan Street will remain open to two-way traffic during construction.

