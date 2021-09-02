Section of N. White Street in Wake Forest reopens after car crashes, flips

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-car crash closed both directions of a Wake Forest road on Thursday morning, according to Town of Wake Forest official Bill Crabtree.

The crash occurred on N. White Street and resulted in a full closure of the street between Juniper Avenue and Spring Street.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, but there is currently no word on any injuries, Crabtree said.

The road was reopened around 7:15 a.m.

A detour had been in place and drivers were advised to avoid the area and choose a different route.