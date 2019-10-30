Section of Raleigh’s Wake Forest Road could reopen this week after 700-foot sinkhole fixed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A road closed for nearly a month in Raleigh could reopen this week.

Wake Forest Road at Sycamore and Harding streets closed several weeks ago after crews found a 700-foot sinkhole during the construction on the Blount Street Person Street Corridor Improvements Project.

The closure was estimated to end Oct. 30. CBS 17 has reached out for an update.

Raleigh City officials said repairs are done and paving should begin, depending on weather. Traffic could be back to normal by the end of the week if things go as planned.

It will be a welcome relief for many who travel the area and have had to deal with the closure as they head into downtown Raleigh.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now