Section of SB Capital Boulevard in Raleigh to close overnight due to construction, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A day after contractors failed to reopen a major section of southbound Capital Boulevard in time for morning rush hour, the road will be closed again overnight, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard from Johnson Street to Lane Street will close from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure will allow the NCDOT’s contractor for the Capital Boulevard bridges project to install sanitary sewer lines under the road that crews were unable to finish this past weekend.

A Morrisville-based contractor, Zachry Construction, is facing a $30,000 fine after failing to clear their construction site on southbound Capital Boulevard on Monday morning.

Work on southbound Capital Boulevard near Peace Street was supposed to be finished and cleared by 6 a.m. per terms of their contract — but it didn’t happen.

The section of southbound Capital Boulevard at Peace Street was shut down for hours as construction equipment remained in the roadway, the NCDOT said. The unexpected closure resulted in massive backups and delays.

The contractor was doing work to repair a sanitary sewer line. The company did not complete that work and now the road will be closed again.

Zachry Construction was fined $2,500 every 15 minutes the opening was delayed – totaling $30,000, NCDOT confirmed.

The money will be deducted from what Zachry will be paid for the project.

If you’re planning on being on the road between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. then a detour will be in place. Drivers will be detoured from southbound Capital Boulevard onto Johnson Street, then south on Harrington Street to Jones Street.

