Section of Six Forks Road shut down due to crash, downed power lines, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Six Forks Road was shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash that took down power lines, Raleigh police said.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Six Forks Road at Shelley Road, authorities said. Both directions of Six Forks Road are currently shut down in the area as power lines are in the road.

Police told CBS 17 that no one was injured in the crash, but the road will be closed for cleanup and repairs.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen. Officials did not say if anyone will be charged in the wreck.

Drivers should use North Hills Drive or Falls of Neuse Road to get around the area.