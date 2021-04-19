Officials: Section of US-70 in Garner shut down after container with ‘unknown substance’ found

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. Route 70 in Garner is currently closed in both directions due to a hazmat incident, according to Garner Fire Department Chief Matthew Poole.

Garner and Raleigh fire and hazmat crews are currently out on U.S. 70 eastbound at White Oak Road looking at a 5-gallon container “with an unknown substance” that was found in the road, Poole said.

Poole said Garner firefighters and Raleigh hazmat crews are trying to determine what chemical is inside the container.

The road has been shut down in both directions although Poole said the location of the container is not impeding traffic.

There are currently no evacuations in the area, according to Poole.

