RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of westbound Wade Avenue is closed for a water main repair, officials said.

The westbound lanes of Wade Avenue are closed from Brooks Avenue to Dixie trail.

Drivers will be detoured off Wade Avenue and “will turn right on Brooks Ave., left on Grant Ave., left on Dixie Trail, then back onto Wade Ave.,” officials said.

Lanes on Wade Avenue are expected to reopen around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said eastbound lanes will remain open during the repair.