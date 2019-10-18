Security at NC State Fair at top of Wake County sheriff’s mind

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s that time of year again as thousands from around the state come to Raleigh for the North Carolina State Fair.

2019 is a special year for food vendors and people visiting who are here for the first time, including Bobby Scott with Johnston County-based Fat Boys BBQ and Catering.

“I have a passion for cooking food for people,” Scott said. “You get attendance from way out here, but there’s a lot of locals here, and they like local food.”

One of his items for people to try at the fair is the “Joco Hoho.”

“It’s basically my twist on a Texas Twinkie,” Scott said. “It’s half of a jalapeno with cream cheese and my special rub mixed in the cream cheese, pepper jack cheese, and then a slab of brisket, rolled into an egg roll and then deep-friend on a stick.”

People were not only excited about the food but the rides as well.

The fair is a tradition for Preston Mason of Chapel Hill. This year is also a first for his wife and son.

“I think there’s something for everybody to do, there’s something for everybody to see,” Mason said. “Every year I come back, there just seems to be more, and more and more.”

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says security is top of mind at this year’s fair.

@WakeSheriff Wake Sheriff Gerald Baker interviewed by @WNCN @ZakDahlheimer on how Wake Deputies will make sure @@NCStateFair visitors will be protected throughout this year’s event. pic.twitter.com/q7w3qQf3ot — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) October 17, 2019

“We’ve got every officer that we can spare out here,” Baker said.

He told CBS 17 this year, they’re using more sworn officers for searches and placing officers in different zones all throughout the fairgrounds.

“We’ve got special operations people all around looking just like you and I,” Baker said. “You never know who they are, but we’re making sure that this fair this year is going to be a safe fair and incident free, we pray. We’re very excited about it.”

Baker also told CBS 17 they’ve had no incidents reported on opening day.

The sheriff said they also have officers working in shifts making sure there’s coverage on the grounds 24 hours a day, especially during times when more people are visiting the fairgrounds.

