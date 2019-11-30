Security cameras catch porch pirate stealing package from Morrisville home

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Holiday lights light the way near Leafycreek Drive and Leacroft Way in Morrisville.

But, for one homeowner, this week hasn’t been all bright.

A man, who did not want to be shown on camera for safety reasons, caught video on his home security camera Wednesday afternoon.

The video shows a white car pulling into his driveway. A woman walks up to his porch and takes a package, before driving off.

The homeowner said this all happened in a little more than 1 minute.

“It’s more of violated,” he told CBS 17. “They just walk up, took the thing, walked away, as if it’s a job, rather than they’re trying to steal something.”

He said it started about five minutes after a FedEx driver dropped off the package around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the white car could be seen driving around the neighborhood, before stopping to steal the package.

The homeowner told CBS 17 the package had a $300 subwoofer inside.

Sudeep Tomar has been getting the word out to help his neighbor.

“You have to have a lot of guts to do that,” Tomar said. “It could be a last-minute gift for a kid, and that’s even more pathetic, in terms of stealing from a small kid.”

The recent act makes him uncomfortable, especially with the holiday season here.

“I had a break-in, last year in my house,” Tomar said. “I have put cameras around my house since then, so I think that’s a good deterrent.”

He hopes whoever did this is found soon, as they keep a close eye on any special deliveries.

“We’re not leaving our packages out anymore,” Tomar said.

The homeowner told CBS 17 he’s filed a police report.

CBS 17 spoke with Morrisville police Friday afternoon, who said they’re aware of the video, and are keeping an eye out for what looks like the car seen in the footage.

