RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Concerns about public safety have been voiced by numerous business owners in the downtown Raleigh area. Many of them shared those concerns with city leaders during a meeting on Tuesday.

During that meeting, business owners also questioned response times from the Raleigh Police Department and instances where officers didn’t show up after staff called for help.

In an interview, Chief Estella Patterson said the police department continues to respond to high-priority calls. She noted that delayed responses could be a result of low staffing as they work to fill 91 officer vacancies.

Carey Kidd, who is the owner of Element Gastropub on Fayetteville Street, said he wasn’t surprised when business owners raised these issues during Tuesday’s meeting. He said, “We’ve had everything from our property stolen, damage to our restaurant and the building, and damage to our stuff outside.”

Kidd said he and his staff have had to step in situations where there’s been harassment, aggressive panhandling, drug use and mental health incidents that have impacted their customers. It’s not just a nuisance, but Kidd said it’s a safety factor for his staff and families at their restaurant.

“Downtown has not always been a crime-ridden, scary place. I grew up here, I’ve had business down here for years and worked downtown since I was 18, and I never had problems like this,” said Kidd.

Andy Renfrow, who is the president and CEO of Renfrow Group, a private investigation, security and patrol firm, said they have seen a huge interest from businesses in the area.

“We’ve seen an uptick in certain situations downtown for drug activity and criminal activity, and what we notice is a lot more business owners are focused on what’s going on in their surrounding area and they’re reaching out to us for help,” said Renfrow.

Renfrow said they have more than 50 guards and officers who are providing services for multiple hotels, restaurants and shops in the downtown area. They also focus on certain streets and areas like Moore Square and parts of Glenwood Avenue. He said the officers all go through mandatory training and are focused on creating a presence.

Renfrow said, “That’s really all it takes is a presence.” He said businesses are investing in armed and unarmed security—they tailor to each business’s specific needs. He added, “Security, especially our armed security, they go through training. In fact, armed security in North Carolina actually does the same qualification with their weapons as law enforcement… We don’t have any arrest powers or anything like that. We can detain, but once we detain we need to notify law enforcement, have them come out, assess the situation and then take over from there.”

The CEO of the security firm is aware of the investment and the extra cost some owners are undertaking. By teaming up, Renfrow said businesses can help split and reduce those costs significantly.

Kidd said he understands why businesses have turned to private security firms like Renfrow Group, but also said it’s not always the easiest solution. He added, “Even with private security, you still have to deal with the same situations but now you have to pay more. With the way downtown’s been with traffic and with business down here and offices and everything, you really can’t afford to take on those added costs.”