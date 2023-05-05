RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major cyberattack has compromised the Raleigh Housing Authority’s computer system and it’s going to take days to get it back online.

Unlike many organizations that have been affected by a cyberattack, the Raleigh Housing Authority has been very transparent about what happened.

Security teams will be working through the weekend trying to get the system back up and running.

The RHA serves over 10,000 households, with some properties owned by the agency and others who use vouchers in properties owned and operated by other landlords.

“The main concern is for the vulnerable folks that we serve that this doesn’t increase the feeling of vulnerability and not knowing,” said CEO Ashley Lommers-Johnson.

On Thursday, a ransomware notice appeared on the authority’s computers forcing a shutdown.

“The FBI made an early assessment who they think it was,” said Lommers-Johnson.

He says his agency is concerned about how much data may have been compromised.

“We don’t know and we may not know what data has left for days maybe even weeks,” he said.

They are also concerned that backups may have been infected with malware depending on how long ago the cybercriminals got into the system.

“This particular actor, if it is them, they got in and out quickly, so the malware may have entered the system in the last week or days as opposed to months,” said Lommers-Johnson.

Until the system is repaired, RHA clients will have to call for maintenance requests and pay rents in person instead of online.

Lommers-Johnson says the attack came just as the agency was starting work to harden its system against cyberattacks.

He said this incident will put those security efforts on fast forward once they get the system up and running—probably by the middle of next week.