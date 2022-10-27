CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—Drivers could see snowplows out on Cary roads Thursday. But don’t worry, winter weather isn’t on the way just yet.

The plows are part of Cary’s annual winter exercise that goes over best practices, tests equipment, and helps crews know how to adapt to changing weather conditions, officials shared.

This also allows crews to review snow removal procedures and safe driving maneuvers.

Cary officials said that they are ready for winter with “roughly 75 vehicles consisting of spreaders and plows along with 3,500 tons of salt.”

And with crews in Cary preparing for the winter season, officials say now is a good time for you to be ready, too.

One way is to sign-up for alerts from ReadyWake, which is the online system that will send you important alerts. You can sign-up for it, HERE.

Officials also said now is the time to make sure your home is ready for the winter season by making sure you know how to turn off your home’s “master water shut off valve in the event of frozen/broken utility pipes.”