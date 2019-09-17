Selma man admits to sexually abusing child nearly 20 years ago, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 61-year-old Selma man faces a series of child sex crimes after a victim came forward saying they were assaulted repeatedly nearly 20 years ago, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Albert Williams was arrested by Wake County deputies Tuesday morning.

He was charged with three counts of statutory sex offense against a person who is 13,14, or 15 by someone who is at least six years older and two counts statutory rape of a person who is 13,14, or 15 by someone who is at least six years older.

The victim, who is now in her 30s, contacted Wake County authorities and said Williams sexually assaulted her when she was 13 to 15 years old.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Williams admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

Williams is currently in the Wake County Justice Center.

