RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — West Hodges Street in Raleigh is closed down for at least several hours after a semi truck hit a low-hanging power line.
The collision dragged down a couple of power poles and landed an electric transformer in the roadway, according to Captain Manson of the Raleigh Police Department.
The semi truck stayed at the scene but left a power outage in the area and closed West Hodges Street in both directions. It is unknown at this time how many customers are without power.
Duke Energy, Raleigh fire and police were on the scene and don’t expect the road to open for at least 3 hours.