RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — West Hodges Street in Raleigh is closed down for at least several hours after a semi truck hit a low-hanging power line.

The collision dragged down a couple of power poles and landed an electric transformer in the roadway, according to Captain Manson of the Raleigh Police Department.

The semi truck stayed at the scene but left a power outage in the area and closed West Hodges Street in both directions. It is unknown at this time how many customers are without power.

A transformer dropped onto a Raleigh street after a semi struck a low-hanging power line. (John O’Loughlin/CBS 17)

Duke Energy, Raleigh fire and police were on the scene and don’t expect the road to open for at least 3 hours.