Seniors drive-in to pick up caps and gowns for Raleigh graduation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, seniors at Sanderson High School in Raleigh picked up their caps and gowns, driving through the school’s parking lot.

It’s not the ceremony the class of 2020 envisioned when they started their last year of high school. ​​

“I’ve been waiting for this day I didn’t think it was going to come out this way,” said senior Osiras Shakur Islam ​​

“My expectation was to have a really fun year with my friends and just live out our senior year the best moments, go to prom,” said senior Elizabeth Owens.

“It’s sad, you know, there’s something you’re once in a lifetime missing,” said Elizabeth’s mother, Karin.

Staff at Sanderson brought out all the bells and whistles to celebrate their seniors, complete with photo-ops and t-shirt giveaways.

“I mean, not how I expected it of course, but I feel pretty accomplished and proud of myself ​,” said Owens when asked how it feels to put on her cap.

​”I’m always proud of her, she doesn’t have to walk across the stage for me to be proud of her, I’m proud of her just because she’s a beautiful human being,​​” said Karin Owens.

“It was kind of unique and incredible in its own way and I mean this is a story they can really tell for the rest of their lives,” said Catherine Pendergraft, Sanderson High assistant principal​​.

A story about a virus that brought the world to a halt, but gave families more time to create moments. ​​

“Educating the children at home…you know it’s been a task but I’m glad cause I got that opportunity again and you know what it brought us closer together — like we should be​,” said Tricia Taylor, Osiras Shakur Islam’s mother.

