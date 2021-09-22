Septic truck overturns, snarling rush hour traffic along Capital Blvd. in North Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An overturned septic truck resulted in southbound traffic on Capital Boulevard in North Raleigh being diverted during rush hour Wednesday evening, police said.

The crash happened before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Durant Road. Police said the driver of the septic truck made a defensive maneuver after someone cut in front, resulting in the crash.

The driver of the septic truck was injured, but they were described as non-life-threatening.

All southbound traffic was still being diverted as of 6:50 p.m. Drivers should do their best to avoid the area.

Police said the driver of the truck was not at fault in the wreck.

