RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The investigation of a serious assault in a Raleigh home spread to a nearby greenway, closing a trail for some time Friday, police said.

The incident was reported as a “serious assault” just before 4 p.m. in the 7000 block of Longstreet Drive, which is near the intersection with Six Forks Road, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

“This incident occurred in a private home; however, additional evidence led investigators to a nearby greenway,” the news release said.

The greenway was closed during the investigation but reopened by 9:50 p.m., police said. The East Fork Mine Creek Trail Head is just off Longstreet Drive.

The closure of the greenway allowed investigators to collect evidence, according to the news release.

“This is an isolated incident. The suspect is known to the victim and there is no threat to the community,” the news release said.

The incident is still under investigation. No other information was released.