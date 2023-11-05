RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious crash closed part of Interstate 87 just east of Raleigh Sunday night, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-87 near the Interstate 540 interchange, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All northbound lanes were closed at various times near exit 7, which is mile marker 7, until 11:50 p.m. officials said.

Some emergency vehicles were also seen in the southbound lanes, slowing down traffic.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or possible injuries.

An image from the scene showed a sedan with major damage. An Amazon tractor-trailer was also involved in the wreck and was off the highway.

No other information was available late Sunday night.