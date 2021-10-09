Serious flooding damaging apartments in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency management reported local apartments are in danger of damage due to the flash flooding taking place in Raleigh and Wake County Saturday morning.

At 8:31 a.m. the management reported apartments along the 5200 block of Dana Drive are seeing two to five inches of rain, with surrounding creeks contributing to the flooding as well.

Crabtree and Walnut creeks in Raleigh, as well as Swift creek in Apex are currently contributing the most flooding.

These flash flooding areas are expected to still see at least one more inch of rain.

Laura Smith contributed to this article.