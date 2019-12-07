Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by vehicle near Raleigh softball complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Serious injuries were reported near a Raleigh sports complex after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon, police say.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. at 1201 Sunnybrook Road, which is at the Walnut Creek Softball Complex, according to Raleigh police.

At least one pedestrian suffered “very serious injuries,” police said. Several police and rescue vehicles are at the scene along Sunnybrook Road, which is closed in the area, police said.

Raleigh police said that a crash reconstruction unit was being called to the scene to investigate the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

