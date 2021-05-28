Serious lifeguard shortage hits Raleigh just as pools opening for season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pool season is here, but the city of Raleigh is dealing with a lifeguard shortage.

“Lifeguarding shortages, sadly, have gotten more and more each year,” said Reba Lewis, assistant aquatic director for Raleigh.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the shortage even worse.

“Certification only lasts two years, so a lot of our guards either lost their certification or they got extended and a lot of people weren’t working,” Lewis said.

Because of COVID-19 related restrictions, the city couldn’t offer training to the public.

“Obviously lifeguarding is a very intimate training itself, so you have to get very close with one another, you have to practice CPR, rescue breathing, all that stuff,” Lewis said. “So we haven’t been able to host classes.”

Now that they can, they’re looking for anyone 15 and older who can swim to dive in and help out.

“We have a program where we’ll certify you for free, as long as you come work for us,” Lewis said.

It’s called the Save Program, a lifeguard certification course condensed into three or four days.

The city needs to fill at least 40 lifeguard positions. Until they get to full staff, capacity limits at city pools will vary by the day.

“This is unchartered territory because people are now getting back out and people are vaccinated. It’s super exciting, but we have no idea what to expect,” Lewis said.

Raleigh city pools officially open on Sunday. Click here for a list of the pools and their hours.