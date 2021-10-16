Service held for Wake County pastor who died after SUV crashed into Siler City restaurant

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An emotional celebration of life was held Saturday for a Wake County pastor who died in a horrific crash earlier this month.

Mark McKinney, 64, served as the senior pastor at New Life Church, which he and his wife started in Morrisville more than 20 years ago.

McKinney was a father of two, grandfather of four, and was married to Dee McKinney for 41 years.

He died after an out-of-control SUV crashed into him and three other people and then hit a Siler City restaurant on Oct. 8.

McKinney was remembered for his compassion.

Dee McKinney is now serving as the church’s senior pastor.

His son, Matthew McKinney, said his father’s motto of “people over projects” is something he will continue to represent.

McKinney traveled the world teaching the Bible. His wife received condolences from as far as Croatia.

John Salvatore Graviano, 60, of Siler City, the driver held responsible for the crash, faces multiple charges including misdemeanor death by a vehicle, police say.