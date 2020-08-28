Set free on wrongful conviction, too, Ronald Cotton elated to see Ronnie Long go home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ronald Cotton watched on TV as Ronnie Long walked out of prison after serving 44 years for a crime he did not commit.

Long was released Thursday after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that his Constitutional rights were violated during his 1976 trial for rape.

“Wow. He deserved to be set free,” said Cotton.

Not only did Long and Cotton serve time together in Raleigh’s Central Prison, both spent more than a decade behind bars only to be proven innocent.

“I had known Ronnie for being incarcerated myself. We were on the same unit. Occasionally we would speak, working in the same kitchen. I thought he was a great guy,” said Cotton.

Cotton was convicted in 1985 for rape. DNA evidence exonerated him in 1995.

During the years he was incarcerated Cotton says he always professed his innocence. He said listening to the OJ Simpson trial gave him the idea to push the court to test DNA evidence in his own case.

“It took a lot out of me. I missed my family, my friends. I lost family and friends in the process, but deep down inside I knew I needed to continue to be strong and survive that ordeal. Because I was never giving up,” he said.

According to the Innocence Project they’ve used DNA to exonerate 375 people. Of those cases, 69% were wrongfully convicted based on eyewitness misidentification, which was the key evidence in Cotton’s case.

“I know officers and DA’s have jobs to do, but be honest. Be honest,” said Cotton. “Don’t put them in a boat with a paddle and send them down the river. It’s not right. It hurts my heart honestly because it was done to me.”

In the years since his release, Cotton says he’s tried to keep to himself and his family. He says even years after being incarcerated, he constantly is on guard and aware of his surroundings.

He says he would tell Long to take his new freedom one day at a time.

“I know that it’s going to be a slow process, just getting adjusted out here because it was for myself. It was really hard. It took me about two months to really settle in and feel comfortable,” he said.

For the other men and women in prison for crimes they did not commit, Cotton says to keep fighting to their innocence.

“Hang in there, and don’t give up,” he said.