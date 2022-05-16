RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This week is the return of the “Got to be NC” festival at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh.

It’s been three years since the last event was held because of the pandemic and CBS 17 was there Monday morning as vendors started setting up shop.

Festival manager Kent Yelverton tells CBS 17 that the festival will allow vendors to get back to work and achieve some sense of normalcy.

“These folks need it. They’ve had a hard run and I’m excited that they are here and ready and hope that people will come out and support them,” Yelverton said.

WNCN photo/Joseph Holloway

The festival’s return comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Wake County.

The CDC’s community-level map shows the county has moved from green to yellow, or a low level of spread to medium. Yelverton tells CBS 17 they aren’t making any last-second changes because of the cases but they are putting an emphasis on keeping things clean.

“We’ll have lots of cleaning staff on-site, constantly wiping down surfaces and keeping things clean, keeping the grounds clean, keeping the restrooms clean,” Yelverton said.

The festival opens Friday at noon and continues through Sunday night.