RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dreamville Festival is set to return to Raleigh in a few days.

The two-day music event is the creation of hip hop star and Fayetteville Native, J. Cole.

The festival is expected to bring thousands and thousands of people to Dix Park.

During its premiere year in 2019, 40,000 people flooded into Dix Park. There was more than $3.7 million put into the local economy.

Officials are hoping to have even greater success this time around.

But there are a lot of preparations to ensure that happens.

“All of the fund construction is happening now. Dix Park will get transformed into this mini-city, this festival city, to host all of these folks,” said Joseph Voska, the program supervisor for Dorothea Dix Park.

The stages are going up and tents and trailers are ready to go on the 35-acre park.

The setup begins for the thousands of people who will be heading into downtown Raleigh in a matter of days for this year’s Dreamville Music Festival.

In the inaugural year, the festival brought in visitors from all 50 states and 12 different countries.

“It was the highest weekend of wake county hotel occupancy that this area has ever seen,” added Voska.

CBS 17 crews checked online–all of the VIP tickets are sold out, even the tiers that cost concert-goers around $1,300.

WNCN photo/Hayley Fixler

The only tickets remaining, as of Monday afternoon, were general admission tickets.

“It puts not only the city of Raleigh, but Dix Park on the map,” said Voska.

City officials have high hopes.

“When the festival is over, when people are coming to town before and after, when people are looking for places to eat and drink and hangout, that’s where the people are going to congregate and go,” explained Voska. “It’s a great benefit to businesses downtown.

Several local food trucks were also selected by festival officials to set up inside the park.

To ensure things run smoothly, city leaders have a big responsibility. Law enforcement officers warn that people should expect significant delays and traffic issues. They will be manually directing traffic to help manage the volume.

“[We’ll] try to lessen the amount the surrounding community is impacted, but with 40,000 people, there’s no way you can totally eliminate the traffic backup,” said Raleigh Police Captain Dedric Bond.

Raleigh Police are also working with State Capitol Police and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office to make things safe.

“Whether it be crowd control events or whether it be general security or traffic, we have good contingency plans in place,” added Bond. “We’re comfortable with it and we think we’re prepared.”

Visitors can also text “Dreamville” to 888-777 to receive emergency alerts about the festival, regarding weather and other important updates.

There’s also a community hotline set up for people who live and work near Dix Park. They are encouraged to call (919)295-6275 to get help if they see something going on due to the festival, that is impacting them.

The festival will be abiding by the 11 p.m. noise ordinance deadline.

City leaders told CBS 17 festival leaders have made a commitment to leave the park clean and back to its original state after the music event is over.

In 2019, Voska told CBS 17 festival officials hired a landscaping company to make repairs, after significant rain and mud made a mess of the property.