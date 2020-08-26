Several Cameron Village businesses closing due to long-term impacts of COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– With North Carolina stuck in Phase Two of Governor Roy Cooper’s reopening plan, the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau says the area has already lost close to $120 million in revenue.

When Craig DeJohn comes to Raleigh for business, he says he’s drawn to the Cameron Village area for one reason.

“It’s a beautiful area,” said Craig DeJohn. “It’s a strange time to visit though.”

As DeJohn searched for a place to grab a bite to eat for brunch, he kept running into the same issue over and over again.

“Finding a restaurant that’s open is increasingly difficult,” said DeJohn.

Many Triangle restaurants have reduced hours while others are only offering carry-out, but customers at K&W Cafeteria are being greeted by an unwelcome site.

“I see signs that say closed indefinitely,” said DeJohn.

K&W Cafeteria isn’t the only business in Cameron Village that’s closing its doors.

“It is troubling that this many months later businesses are failing,” said Bruce Berger.

Cameron Bar and Grill, Glow, and Palm Avenue are shutting down for good as more vacancy signs surround their storefronts.

“It’s concerning because you feel sorry for the people who work there,” said Berger. “You feel sorry for the people they support. You feel sorry for the families they support. You feel sorry for the customers who can’t go to those places anymore.”

That’s why DeJohn and Berger are offering a bit of advice for businesses struggling to stay afloat.

“Just do those things that are going to cover the bills for now and lets hope for a better 2021,” said DeJohn.

“It would be nice if we could somehow end this and folks could get back on their feet,” said Berger.

CBS 17 reached out to the Cameron Village management team for comment on this story, but have not heard back.