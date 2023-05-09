RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in at least two Raleigh apartment buildings that have gated garages say their cars have been broken into recently.

Ruth Anne Warner said her car was broken into early Monday morning while parked in her Hillsborough Street apartment building’s garage.

Her window was shattered and her center console items were spread inside and outside her car.

“I was just like shocked, you know, it was really scary honestly too,” Warner said. “Just thinking that, you know, you’re safe in your college apartment and then, you know, to have that happen.”

Nothing was stolen from the car, not even a nice pair of sunglasses.

“The police officer that I talked to, he said that this has been going on for a week and he thinks it’s the same group of people that’s been kind of just targeting other apartment buildings in the area,” Warner said.

That same morning about two miles away, someone who lives at The Metropolitan off Glenwood Avenue shared photos with CBS 17 of their car that was broken into.

They’re not the only ones.

Resident Austen Zente came down that day to find several cars broken into, one week after he said his own car was broken into in the building’s garage.

“I wasn’t happy because it’s a gated apartment, and like confusion and anger all at the same time,” Zente said.

A resident shared an email The Metropolitan sent Monday saying multiple vehicles were tampered with or rummaged through that day, and said a Raleigh police captain is aware.

A representative from Bell Partners sent the following statement regarding break-ins at The Metropolitan:

“We are cooperating with the Raleigh Police Department as they investigate the recent car break-ins in the neighborhood. As always, we encourage residents and their guests to take safety precautions with their vehicles and valuables.”

CBS 17 has asked the Raleigh Police Department a few times if there’s been an increase in these types of crimes in both the Glenwood South area and other areas, but at this time has not received an answer from police to that specific question.