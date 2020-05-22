Several cars shot at in Raleigh Walmart parking lot, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after several vehicles were shot at in a Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon in Raleigh, according to a news release.

Officers responded just before 2:45 p.m. at the Walmart located along the 6600 block of Glenwood Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed that no one was injured, but several cars were struck by gunfire, police said.

Police are still on scene investigating. This story will be updated as more information is released.

