Natural gas service shut off in section of downtown Wake Forest after gas line ruptures

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of downtown Wake Forest was closed off after a gas line was ruptured by crews working in the area, according to Bill Crabtree with the Town of Wake Forest.

Emergency personnel responded to the area near the intersection of S. White Street and E. Owen Avenue after the rupture was reported.

Due to the gas line break, traffic was blocked in both directions at the intersection for less than an hour. Drivers had been urged to avoid the area.

Multiple downtown businesses are currently without natural gas service, Crabtree said. Natural gas service along S. White Street has been shut off.

Dominion Energy crews are at the scene working to fix the rupture but there is currently no timeline for the leak to be sealed and gas service restored.

Several businesses downtown were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” said Crabtree, but the evacuations were quickly canceled.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.