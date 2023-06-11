KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people were hurt in a crash involving three cars on I-87 near Knightdale Saturday night, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 11:06 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said part of I-87 north near mile marker 13 was closed because of a crash.

They said two out of three lanes were closed, creating a traffic backup for miles.

Traffic backup on I-87 near Wendell Falls (NCDOT)

Crash on I-87 (NCDOT)

A NCSHP trooper told CBS 17 there were injuries in the crash, but did not specify how many people were hurt or their condition.

NCDOT said all lanes of I-87 reopened at about 2:06 a.m.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.