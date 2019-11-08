Pedestrian hit by 3 separate vehicles in Apex, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by three separate vehicles, according to a news release.

Officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the report of a man in his 30s or 40s being hit by a car. He was crossing W. Williams Street toward Cameron Woods Drive when he was struck by a small Toyota sedan, initial witness reports indicated.

The driver of the Toyota sedan stopped and was trying to check on the man when he was hit by two additional vehicles. The second and third vehicles fled the scene, police said.

The driver of the Toyota sedan is cooperating with the investiators.

The investigation is ongoing. Traffic in the area will be affected.

