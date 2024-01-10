RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People in a Raleigh neighborhood said they’re seeing more coyotes recently, and they’re not the only ones.

Heath Browder heard dogs barking outside Wednesday and stepped outside to see what was going on.

“Sure, enough I saw a coyote running,” Browder said. “I mean it was unmistakable. As soon as I saw it I knew what it was.”

He said the neighbor’s dogs chased it off, but about an hour or two later the coyote was back and in his yard. While his wife Sierra said she’s seen a few over the years in Raleigh, Browder said this was the first time he’s seen one in Raleigh.

Their Rose Lane neighbors are also spotting coyotes too. The Browders said one neighbor told them they saw a coyote that looked like it had a cat in its mouth, and they said another one of their neighbors believes a coyote killed their chickens.

A different neighbor up the street shared doorbell camera footage with CBS 17 of a coyote outside their home.

A few weeks ago, people in a different Raleigh neighborhood believe a coyote killed their cat and attacked another.

CBS 17 asked Falyn Owens, an Extension Wildlife Biologist for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission if there is an uptick in coyotes.

“I would say that there’s, there’s probably an uptick in sightings,” Owens said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean that there are more coyotes, but sightings tend to be a seasonal thing.”

Right now, Owens said we’re at the tail end of that season. She said coyotes born in the spring are out and about from late fall to early winter trying to find a home to call their own.

“So, what they’re doing is exploring new areas that they’ve never been to before and where people potentially are not used to seeing coyotes,” Owens said.

She said coyotes first came to North Carolina a few decades ago, and have since expanded to pretty much everywhere in the state.

The Browders said they may have their dogs wear reflective vests at night.

“I think that would be my main concern is just maybe them chasing after it and getting lost,” Browder said.

Owens said coyotes won’t try to hurt or bother humans. She said they would only try to go after very small dogs or cats.

Owens said if your neighborhood has coyotes as long as you keep your pet on a leash and stay close to them, you’d be able to protect them. She also recommends not leaving food outside for dogs or other wildlife because it might attract coyotes.