Several protesters arrested during demonstration that blocked Capital Blvd.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least a dozen protesters were arrested during a demonstration Thursday evening that blocked Capital Boulevard.

Protesters blocked a key road near downtown Raleigh Thursday after they gathered outside the Executive Mansion on Blount Street in opposition to Senate Bill 168.

Protesters blocked traffic along Capital Boulevard and were chanting various slogans. That protest began around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and several people were in the road stopping traffic.

Southbound Capital Boulevard near Peace Street was blocked as of 6:45 p.m. Later both directions were blocked — southbound was blocked by protesters and police stopped traffic in northbound lanes.

The protesters at one point surrounded a car and held hands in a circle around the car.

By 6:32 p.m., several Raleigh police officers moved in at the scene and appeared to detain at least two people. The protesters then allowed one car to leave the scene, but overall traffic was still stopped.

By 6:45 p.m., police moved protesters to a thin median strip but the road was still closed in both directions.

Just before 7 p.m., the group began marching in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard toward downtown.

The protesters then walked back to the Executive Mansion and Capital Boulevard later reopened.

More than a dozen arrests have been made at the mansion over the last week. Protesters were also in front of the governor’s residence late into Wednesday night.

On Thursday, protesters were in the middle of Blount Street by 5 p.m.

Thirty minutes later, Raleigh police tweeted that they were asking protesters not to “advance on officers.”