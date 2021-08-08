Several vehicles damaged during rolling gun battle in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – What started as an attempted robbery early Sunday afternoon evolved into what Raleigh police described as a rolling gun battle that ended along Capital Boulevard.

The incident began before noon along the 1100-block of North Raleigh Boulevard. It ended at a separate scene near Capital Boulevard and Mayflower Drive, police said.

Officers were investigating reports of shots fired, but no injuries have been reported, police said shortly after 1 p.m.

Several vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Police were also investigating a business in the 3200-block of Capital Boulevard being struck by gunfire.

“This investigation is just beginning,” police said.

