RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Students, teachers and faculty continue raising concerns about rising classroom temperatures.

At least eight schools within the Wake County Public School System dismissed students early this week and one closed due to HVAC system issues.

Students released early from Millbrook Magnet High School on Thursday including Dejah Council and Iyonna Simmons said the warmer temperatures inside made it difficult to focus. Simmons said, “Yesterday, my class had to work outside in the shade just because we could get a little breeze.”

In addition to Millbrook, staff at Apex Friendship and South Garner high schools also dismissed students early on Thursday because of similar issues. Willow Spring High School faculty also let parents and students know school would be closed on Thursday because of the high temperatures that were expected.

On Willow Spring High School’s website, Principal Wade Martin informed families that indoor after-school activities were also canceled, and noted, “A vendor has been working on repairs consistently over the past few days, but we continue to experience difficulties with the units.”

Other schools including East Millbrook Middle School, Green Hope High School, North Forest Pines Elementary School and Knightdale High School have also released students early because of air conditioning concerns since traditional school started back up last Monday.

“Teachers are already exhausted—they’re frustrated,” said Heidi Sue Ross, a current substitute and retired WCPSS teacher. She said, “It’s almost impossible to get your children to focus when the room is uncomfortable. It’s hard as an adult to keep your focus when the room is uncomfortable!”

Ross said she has kept a list of schools within the district that have experienced HVAC system issues that have been reported by parents, teachers and faculty since July. The substitute teacher said she continues to address the concerns during school board meetings and discussions with school board members. Ross said, “They were told in a facilities committee meeting that there was no current list of schools that are having issues. Well, I have a current list and it’s been updated almost daily.”

District staff told CBS 17 News that nine schools this week have required HVAC system repairs. However, Ross said she now has a list of more than 80 schools that have reported concerns. She said some schools are warmer than others and educators are doing what they can. Ross said providing basic needs like feeling safe and comfortable are necessary for a child to learn.

“We’re not meeting that in classrooms that are 90 degrees,” said Ross. The substitute teacher added, “It’s not going to happen overnight, but we need people to understand that these are huge problems. They need to be resolved and it’s going to take time and unfortunately money to resolve this.”

WCPSS employees told CBS 17 News that delays with replacement orders and a high number of HVAC and chiller technician vacancies have created challenges. District staff said WCPSS continues to focus recruitment efforts to fill these specialized positions and has contracted numerous outside vendors to assist in making repairs in a timely manner.

School district communications staff stated, “An additional factor contributing to these challenges has been the unusually warm temperatures, which add strain on our systems. We will continue to use all available resources to address problems as they arise.”