RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some flooding and damage was reported as severe storms moved through central North Carolina Sunday afternoon.

The weather produced several severe thunderstorm warnings, and flash flood warnings — and toward Greensboro, there was a tornado warning. A severe thunderstorm watch was allowed to expire at 6 p.m.

Several trees were reported down in Sampson County about 6 miles southeast of Roseboro, according to the National Weather Service. The trees fell on power lines, causing outages in the Ebenezer Forest Road and E Elizabeth Street areas.

A tree fell in Raleigh just off Wake Forest Road, taking down some wires along a neighborhood street. Mills Street was closed while crime scene tape was draped from the low wires.

Flooding in Roxboro in a photo from Roxboro Police Chief David Hess.

The storms also produced torrential rain, triggering flash flood warnings in several areas.

A photo from Roxboro Police Chief David Hess showed street flooding along Madison Blvd near Long Ave around 1:15 p.m.

“Law enforcement is working diligently to warn motorists of flooded roadways in the area,” Hess said in the photo caption.

Just after noon, a funnel cloud was reported over near Gibsonville in Guilford County, the weather service said. A tornado warning was issued for northern Guilford and Alamance counties.

In Wayne County, numerous trees were down in an area 3 miles east-northeast of Brogden, the weather service reported.

Low wires after a tree fell off Mills Street in Raleigh. Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17.

A tree was reported down across a Harnett County road around 2:15 p.m. The tree was across Tilghman Road between Red Hill Church Rd and Apple Jack Lane, according to fire officials via the National Weather Service.

By 5:45 p.m., there were about 3,500 power outages throughout central North Carolina, according to Duke Energy. About 2,000 of the power outages were grouped in Pittsboro and near Vass in Moore County.