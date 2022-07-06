RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Reports of damage and fires due to lightning are picking up across the CBS 17 viewing area.

Wake Forest Fire Department photo

One lightning strike Wednesday evening caused a fire at the Northern Wake Senior Center, that was unoccupied at the time of the fire, the Wake Forest Fire Department said in a press release. Firefighters were dispatched to the center at 8:43 p.m.

Several rooms and the ceiling were impacted by the fire and smoke, officials said. The building’s sprinkler system did help to limit the spread of the fire and prevented more extensive damage, the release said.

The fire damages will cause the center to be closed for the foreseeable future and officials said there’s no timetable for when it will reopen.

Another fire was caused when lightning struck a home in Knightdale.

The home, in the 100 block of Autumn Ridge Drive, was struck just before 7:40 p.m.

A CBS 17 crew on scene spoke with the couple who lives in the home who said lightning was the root cause.