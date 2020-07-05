Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Johnston County, part of Harnett County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday afternoon for eastern Harnett County and Johnston County.

The National Weather Service said the warning was allowed to expire at 5:45 p.m.

“At 5:04 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Smithfield to near Benson to near Dunn, moving northwest at 15 mph,” the warning said.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph were possible in the storm.

After downpours hit Raleigh on Sunday afternoon, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas of southwestern Wake County.

The warning was issued around 4:10 p.m. and was in effect until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“At 4:08 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Fuquay-Varina, or 8 miles south of Cary, moving north at 10 mph,” the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible in the storm.

During the storm, a large tree fell across Lassiter Mill Road, blocking the street near North Hills Mall.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning said.

Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Apex, Holly Springs, Lake Wheeler, New Hill, Lake Benson and Shearon Harris Reservoir.

