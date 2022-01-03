Severe weather delays opening of Wake County Public Health, NCDHHS COVID-19 testing sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 testing at Wake County Public Health’s five county-wide locations has been paused Monday morning due to severe weather in the area, Stacy Beard with Wake County Communications said.

Because of a National Weather Service Flash Flood Warning that ends at 9:15 a.m., the county’s five testing locations will not open on Monday until at least 9:30 a.m., Beard said.

Beard said the county will “re-assess” their options once the warning expires.

In addition to the Wake County sites, the opening of three locations run by Mako Medical and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is also temporarily delayed because of the weather. These sites will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., but weather conditions could alter that.

The five Wake County Public Health locations are located at:

Wake County Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

Wake County Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Wake County Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Vision Church RDU Parking Lot, 5808 Departure Drive, Raleigh

Wake County Health & Human Services Center Parking Lot, 2845 Kidd Road, Raleigh

The three NCDHHS/Mako Medical sites are located at:

PNC Arena, Word of God Assembly at 3000 Rock Quarry Road, and Five County Stadium in Zebulon. Click the links to register for the individual site.

All eight testing sites require pre-registration. There’s no word yet on what will happen to the appointments scheduled before the delayed opening of the testing locations.