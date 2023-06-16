Fans entering the Dierks Bentley concert after the delay. Photo by Brandon Roberts/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Wake County Friday afternoon, two concert venues in Raleigh were impacted.

Both spots are outdoors: Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh and Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in southeast Raleigh.

At Red Hat Amphitheater, the Pixies were set to perform at 6:30 p.m. when fans were asked to evacuate.

“Due to severe weather in the area, please evacuate the facility to the adjacent parking decks or your vehicles. Please do so in a calm and orderly fashion,” Red Hat officials said on social media.

Around 6:45 p.m., Red Hat officials said they were about to open the gates.

At Walnut Creek, Dierks Bentley is set to perform, but officials at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park said they were delaying opening the gates.

“Please stay in your vehicles and wait for updates,” the venue said on social media.

After about 15 minutes, the doors opened and people were allowed inside at Walnut Creek.

Bentley’s concert is planned to start at 7 p.m.