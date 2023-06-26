RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Severe weather caused thousands of travel delays and cancellations across the country, including dozens at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Monday.

Flight tracking site, FlightAware, showed around 100 delays and 55 cancellations at RDU by Monday night, both in and outbound.

Those numbers are up from a reported 26 cancellations Sunday.

Crystal Bradford was flying from Chicago to New York, with a layover at RDU. But the storms grounded her plans for the night.

“Trying to get back home. I’ve got a meeting tomorrow for 11:30 in the morning,” Bradford said. “We’re going to have to find a hotel because we have a flight out in the morning for 5:30 a.m.”

The majority of cancellations came from flights scheduled to and from airports to the northeast like New York, Boston, Baltimore and even some Canadian destinations.