CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A sewer spill in Cary on Thursday emptied more than 39,000 gallons into an unnamed tributary of Black Creek.

The spill came from a manhole in the 200 block of Gregory Drive, according to the town.

City workers responded to an odor complaint around noon and stopped the spill at 1:50 p.m.

The city said plumbing pipe fitting was the cause of the spill. The fitting had made its way into the sewer pipeline allowing sanitary wipes and paper debris to build up and restrict flow resulting in manhole overflow.

A temporary dam was placed in the tributary and dechlorinated water is being used to flush and clean the creek. The spilled sewer and clean-up water are being pumped back into the sewer system for disposal and treatment.

No fish kills have been observed with the clean up of the creek.