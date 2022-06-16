RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh officials are warning motorists of sporadic detours near a popular city mall after a sewer line failed.

In a news release Thursday, Raleigh officials said that the failed sewer line damaged part of a road at Crabtree Valley Mall. Officials did not say when the incident happened.

“Motorists approaching this area should follow all posted detours around the work site,” the news release said.

The news release said that no stores at the mall are impacted by the sewer line and all entrances to the mall are still open.

Authorities said the repairs should be complete by Monday, but that could change based on weather conditions.