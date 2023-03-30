KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say a sewer overflowed in Knightdale and it dumped about 2,300 gallons of raw sewage.

Raleigh Water said Thursday that they found out at about 3 p.m. Wednesday that there was an overflowing coming from a manhole on Smithfield Road.

Officials say staff contained the overflow after about an hour and 15 minutes.

The overflow discharged an estimated 2,310 gallons of untreated wastewater that reached Mango Creek.

The offset pipe alignment will be fixed, officials said, and the state Department of Environmental Quality has been notified.

Officials say there was no observed fish kill or plant damage.