RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are working to restore a failed sewer source on Glenwood Ave. after an estimated 43,500 gallons of untreated wastewater were discharged, Raleigh Water said Saturday.

At about 10:50 a.m. Friday, Raleigh Water said their staff was notified of a sanitary sewer overflow at 8401 Glenwood Ave., the same address as Klaussner Furniture.

When they arrived, utility responders said the active sewer overflow was caused by a failed sewer force main at the same address.

Crews are taking all reasonable steps to restore the failed sewer force main and stop and mitigate the overflow’s impact, according to a release from the city.

Raleigh Water said the overflow was contained at about 12:16 a.m.

They estimate that the overflow discharged about 43,500 gallons of untreated wastewater.

Of that amount, officials said about 6,000 gallons reached Turkey Creek within Turkey Basin.

Restoration for the incident is ongoing, according to the city.

Officials said they have notified the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources about the overflow.