RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water will conduct a southbound right-lane closure of South Wilmington Street from Keeter Center Drive/City Farm Road to Bluff Street for a planned sewer improvement project starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, the department said Thursday.

Closure will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is expected to last for two months. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather and other factors, the department said.

Motorists approaching this work area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible. Motorists should be aware of all posted traffic signs, lane closures, traffic cones, and work crews.

Customers in this area should not experience any interruption of services. If interruption of services occurs, impacted customers will be notified by Raleigh Water staff via phone call, property visit, and/or doorhanger.