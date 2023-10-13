RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water announced Friday that around 1,380 gallons of untreated wastewater were released Thursday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., Raleigh Water staff were notified of a sanitary sewer overflow in the vicinity of 1900 Main Campus Drive.

Upon arrival, utility responders identified an active overflow resulting from a damaged pipe.

Staff stopped the overflow around 12:21 p.m. The overflow did reach Walnut Creek. The damaged pipe was repaired and restoration for this event was completed. No vegetative damage or fish kill has been observed related to this event as the wastewater did not reach surface water.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, and Division of Water Resources were notified of the overflow.

If you experience excessive sewer smells or see sewer spilling from manholes or pipes, please call 919-996-3245 to report immediately.

For more information about how you can help prevent sanitary sewer spills, please visit here.