Sewer repair work closes Wake County road southeast of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A road in Wake County was closed Friday afternoon for sewer repair work, officials said.

Auburn-Knightdale Road, which is just outside southeast Raleigh, is closed north of Battle Bridge Road near the Neuse River bridge, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation officials.

The area is between Grasshopper Road and Battle Bridge Road where Auburn-Knightdale Road crosses over the Neuse River.

Officials said that crews working to repair a sewer line in the area have closed the road. The road is expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Saturday, Raleigh officials said.

However, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, citing the NCDOT, said the road would be closed at the Neuse River bridge until Oct. 13.

Raleigh officials recommended detours around the closed road: