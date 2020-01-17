Sex offender arrested for attending Wake County high school basketball game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man convicted of sex crimes involving a 15-year-old was arrested after Wake County deputies said he attended a basketball game at a Wake County high school last month.

Stephen Barnabas Holland, of Zebulon was arrested January 16 after his probation officer found photos on his phone showing he was at the Middle Creek High School gym on December 13.

School officials confirmed to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office the school hosted basketball games that day.

Holland has been charged for a parole violation and being a sex offender on school grounds.

He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center with no bond.

He spent seven years in prison after he was convicted in October 2008 of indecent liberties with a minor and statutory rape, the North Carolina Sex Offender registry shows.

Holland was 25 at the time of the offenses. The victim was 15.

More headlines from CBS17.com: