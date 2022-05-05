RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A registered sex offender arrested Thursday is facing a battery of an unborn child charge after a woman was assaulted at a Raleigh hotel in February, police said.

The incident took place Feb. 12 at a hotel in the 4700 block of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

Andrel Lamonte Bagley, 43, was also charged Thursday with failure to appear on a sex offender violation regarding failure to report a new address, according to arrest records.

In February’s incident, police said a pregnant woman was injured on her head and suffered bruising to her face.

Bagley was also charged with assault on a female in the February incident.

Bagley was convicted of first-degree rape with a child under 13 in Orange County in 2000, according to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

Bagley is being held on a $203,000 bond in the Wake County Detention Center.